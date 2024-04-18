Frontline Trading Supports Get Into Rugby

Local business Frontline Trading has stepped up and donated $400.00 to Get Into Rugby Barbados, allowing two young people to attend the Easter Camp for free. A leading supplier of quality construction products and alternate building materials, Frontline Trading fully supports the rugby community’s efforts to involve more young people in healthy physical activity.

Frontline Trading’s Sales & Marketing Manager, Patrick Niles, presented the cheque to GIR Barbados Coordinator Jessica Derrell at the company’s Salters location.

Ms. Derrell thanked Frontline Trading and other corporate sponsors for their support. She gave details of the Easter Camp, which is taking place at the Ursuline Convent in Collymore Rock and the Rugby Barbados clubhouse on the Garrison Savannah. Assorted activities began with a workshop for the parents (Guardians of a Rugby Kid) over the Easter Weekend, and continue this week with information sessions on sports activities, nutrition, a tie-dye class, the classic rugby movie “Invictus”, roller-skating and ultimate tag rugby. The camp concluded April 12 and their tag rugby tournament was April 13th at the Garrison.