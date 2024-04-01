F.Y.A.H. to Release New Single “Cool Down”

On April 4, rising Jamaican reggae band F.Y.A.H. will release their new track “Cool Down” via VP Records’ imprint Dub Rockers – pre-save HERE. Cruising along with an old-school, rub-a-dub rhythm, the song is about finding comfort in a loved one’s company after a long and stressful day.



“We just wanted to create a vibe for the working adults on the 9-5 or on the graveyard shift who are having a rough day, but that one special person waiting at home gives them the energy to get through it. It’s about that unconditional love with that special one,” said Delroy ‘Pele’ Hamilton, the bassist, producer, and co-writer of the song.



“Cool Down” is the latest in a string of singles the band has dropped in the lead-up to their debut album, Free Your Authentic Heart, due out later this year. It follows songs like “I Believe” with the “Dub Mechanic” Alborosie, “Freedom Fighter” with legendary reggae outfit Steel Pulse, and, most recently, “Stronger,” released in February. The visualizer for the new track was done by Fred Debs – watch HERE.



Next up, F.Y.A.H. will be supporting Alborosie at over a dozen shows along the Destiny U.S. Tour, which kicks off on April 3 in Los Angeles, CA and passes through Arizona, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, before ending at Austin Reggae Festival on April 20. For dates and more information, check HERE.