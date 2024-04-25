Donisha Keanna Thomas: Located after social media video makes rounds

Donisha Keanna Thomas, the 14 year old from Alexandria, St. Lucy, who was reported missing on Wednesday March 27th 2024 is finally traced and is safe. (Barbadians await outcome of the person depicted in the viral video which implied someone else was involved with the extended absence)

