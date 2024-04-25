Donisha Keanna Thomas: Located after social media video makes rounds

Breaking News

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, medium built, brown complexion, round face, thin broad lips, small brown eyes, high cheek bones, shoulder length braids, quiet appearance, speaks with a slur.

Donisha Keanna Thomas, the 14 year old from Alexandria, St. Lucy, who was reported missing on Wednesday March 27th 2024 is finally traced and is safe. (Barbadians await outcome of the person depicted in the viral video which implied someone else was involved with the extended absence)

The Administration of The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter and looks forward to your continued cooperation in the future.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

