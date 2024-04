Director: James Cullen Bressack

Writers: James Cullen Bressack, Alethea Hnatko-Cho & Jean-Claude Van Damme

Stars: Jean-Claude Van Damme, Emerson Min & Kristanna Loken

Russell Hatch an Interpol operative who takes on the role of father figure to Jayden, the son of an informant killed in a routine raid gone wrong.