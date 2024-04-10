COMISSIONER OF POLICE SEEKS TO ALLAY CONCERNS OF BARBADIANS ABOUT A SPIKE OF VIOLENT ROBBERIES

Over the past week, The Barbados Police Service has noticed an uptick in incidents involving cases of Aggravated Burglaries and Robberies by persons who were in possession of firearms. These offences resulted in the culprits stealing sums of cash from business establishments located mainly in the southern part of the country.

The Police Service have been carrying out extensive investigations into these matters and significant progress has been made in arresting a number of perpetrators who were involved in planning and committing these offences. Top Cop – Richard Boyce

Our interventions have also resulted in the seizure of five (5) firearms and ammunition from these perpetrators. We are focused and resolute in continuing our investigations into these matters and also deploying our resources in the prevention of any fallout in the management of similar incidents.

We wish to assure the public that we are confident in our strategies which have been implemented to deal with this recent uptick in crime. We encourage all law-abiding citizens to continue their partnership with us and assist us in keeping our country safe. Let us unite against the criminal elements.