Combermere the latest school to benefit from CIBC Caribbean’s donation of computers

Combermere is the latest school to benefit from CIBC Caribbean’s initiative of donating repurposed laptops and desktops to educational institutions across the region.

Bank officials traveled to the Waterford, St Michael School where they presented 20 laptops and 20 desktop computers to the school’s Information Technology Department recently. The donation was received by the school’s principal Julia Beckles accompanied by Deputy Principal Timothy Barrett and IT Coordinator Sasha Waterman.

Kwame Mascoll, Associate Director, Sales Management, Insurance & Deposits (right) presents one of the 20 laptops to IT Coordinator Sasha Waterman while Allan Mercer, Director, Personal Credit Services (left) Principal, Julia Beckles (second left), Deputy Principal, Timothy Barrett (third left) Technology Analyst, Thierry Jones (third right) and Neil Matthews, Deputy Chief Information Officer (second right) share in the moment.

The donation brings to 300 the number of devices the bank has donated over the years to primary and secondary schools and other educational institutions in Barbados and across the region where the bank has a presence.

The bank’s Deputy Chief Information Officer, Neil Matthews in handing over the devices expressed delight noting that “CIBC Caribbean is happy to continue making a meaningful contribution to education across the region especially in the area of Information technology.”

He noted that as laptops and desktops became available as the bank updated its systems, they would be repurposed, and further donations made to schools and colleges.

Matthews was joined at the presentation by Allan Mercer, Director, Personal Credit Services, Kwame Mascoll, Associate Director, Personal and Business Banking Sales Management, Insurance & Deposits and Technical Analyst, Thiery Jones.