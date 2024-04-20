CHEFETTE EMPLOYEE LATEST MISSING PERSON

Breaking News

DESCRIPTION:

Sonia is about five feet tall, dark complexion, medium built, wearing locks hairstyle reaching to her legs. She squints in her right eye and wears spectacles. Both of her ears are pierced once and she wears dentures. Sonia was last seen wearing the uniform of Chefette Restaurant where she is an employee.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. She is Sonia Suzzette Parris 58 years Edey Village, Christ Church who was last seen at Chefette Wildey, St Michael on Wednesday 17 April 2024, about 10 pm and has not been seen since.

DESCRIPTION:

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sonia Suzzette Parris, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss – Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

