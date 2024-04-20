CHEFETTE EMPLOYEE LATEST MISSING PERSON

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. She is Sonia Suzzette Parris 58 years Edey Village, Christ Church who was last seen at Chefette Wildey, St Michael on Wednesday 17 April 2024, about 10 pm and has not been seen since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sonia Suzzette Parris, is asked to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.
- Rodney Inniss – Inspector
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
