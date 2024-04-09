Brown University Rugby Tours Barbados

Top-level men’s rugby returned to the Historic Garrison Savannah in late March when the Brown University Bears team from the USA faced off against the local squad in a night match on the newly renovated pitch. The Bears, based in Providence, Rhode Island, won their collegiate division in 2024 and posed a solid threat to the local men.
At the beginning of the second quarter, Bajan Jeremy Nelson powered through the Brown defence twice, while the experienced Enrique Oxley scored once. Unfortunately for the Bajans, none of the conversions were successful, leaving them leading at half-time by a scant 15 points to 14.
The Bears took advantage of further Bajan infractions to score another penalty, and a converted try, while Bajan D’Andre Phillips scored a penalty. The final score was 27-18 to the Brown University Bears.
The Barbados Secretary’s Select 7s, (as opposed to President’s 7s) and the H1X1 Barbarians (who lived up to their name) treated the large crowd to a lively afternoon of fast-paced and intense rugby sevens action. The Brown University Bears once again dominated the fixtures, losing only one of their three matches to emerge triumphant in this tournament.
Interested people should follow the BRFU on social media to learn about upcoming fixtures, and the practice schedules for the various affiliates. Instagram @rugbybarbados or Facebook @rugbybarbados246
Leave a Reply