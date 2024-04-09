Breaking News

Brown University Rugby Tours Barbados

Top-level men’s rugby returned to the Historic Garrison Savannah in late March when the Brown University Bears team from the USA faced off against the local squad in a night match on the newly renovated pitch. The Bears, based in Providence, Rhode Island, won their collegiate division in 2024 and posed a solid threat to the local men.

Playing under the lights, the two teams treated their audience to four 20-minute quarters of intense action. The Bears came out fighting and dominated the first quarter, as an early Barbados infringement led to a penalty try for the visitors, quickly followed by two tries and successful conversions.
At the beginning of the second quarter, Bajan Jeremy Nelson powered through the Brown defence twice, while the experienced Enrique Oxley scored once. Unfortunately for the Bajans, none of the conversions were successful, leaving them leading at half-time by a scant 15 points to 14.

The second half featured strong defence from both teams, but infringements by the local team led to an easy penalty that gave the Bears a narrow two-point lead going into the third quarter.
The Bears took advantage of further Bajan infractions to score another penalty, and a converted try, while Bajan D’Andre Phillips scored a penalty. The final score was 27-18 to the Brown University Bears.

The two squads then faced off on the afternoon of Good Friday, March 29, with two local sevens teams playing against the Brown Bears 7s in a round-robin format.
The Barbados Secretary’s Select 7s, (as opposed to President’s 7s) and the H1X1 Barbarians (who lived up to their name) treated the large crowd to a lively afternoon of fast-paced and intense rugby sevens action. The Brown University Bears once again dominated the fixtures, losing only one of their three matches to emerge triumphant in this tournament.

Photographs attached are from the Sevens matches, taken by Mike Evans, and used with permission.
Interested people should follow the BRFU on social media to learn about upcoming fixtures, and the practice schedules for the various affiliates. Instagram @rugbybarbados or Facebook @rugbybarbados246

