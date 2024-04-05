Brainy Kids Club Unveils Exciting Expansion of Holistic Education Services in Barbados: Introducing “Bubbles of Creativity” Classes

Brainy Kids Club, a pioneering educational initiative designed to offer Barbadian children a broad spectrum of activities aimed at enhancing their skill sets, boosting confidence, and fostering a joyous, self-sufficient life, is thrilled to announce an expansion of its services. This expansion emphasizes our mission to provide affordable, comprehensive, and joy-filled educational experiences that equip children with the tools they need for a vibrant, fulfilling life.

Understanding the challenges many families face in providing their children with diverse and enriching activities, Brainy Kids Club is committed to breaking down these barriers. Our club is not just about learning; it’s about living. Through a relaxed education method that values play and experience, we nurture our members’ passions across a wide array of activities, enabling them to explore creative and professional paths. Become a member for ONLY Bds$180 monthly and access 8 hours weekly plus 2 hours of private lessons tuition. For children ages 4 to 13 years old.

From art and music to survival skills and community engagement, our programs are designed to cultivate happy, well-rounded individuals who are prepared for life’s challenges and opportunities. We’re especially excited to introduce “Bubbles of Creativity,” our new class that invites children to delve into the fascinating world of soap-making, among other creative pursuits.

Our homeschooling support services offer an inclusive curriculum alongside extracurricular activities like swimming, carpentry, gardening, and herbal medicine. We provide a nurturing, disciplined environment that fosters growth in personal balance, skill, education, spirit, and community.

Membership starts at BDS$450 monthly, providing access to our homeschooling group tutoring service, Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 4pm, at an unparalleled value of BDS$25 per hour.



Full-time homeschooling participants have the opportunity to benefit from a structured four-day weekly program at a cost of BDS$600 per month, complemented by a unique offering of 10 days of complimentary tuition each month to accommodate unforeseen absences, providing families with exceptional value while acknowledging the often-unpredictable nature of children’s schedules.

Additionally, our after-school club – Brainy Stem Explorers Kiddie Club, and “Funday on Sundays” – Brainy Creative Explorers Kiddie Club, offer a blend of academic support and leisure activities, from coding and STEM to art, horseback riding, and our new “Bubbles of Creativity” soap-making classes. Contact us today for more information on our kiddie club membership packages.

Join us for a special open house on Saturday, April 27th, from 2 pm to 4 pm, and experience a “Bubbles of Creativity” class firsthand. So, sign up by April 12th and sample what we offer in a bite-size sample class of one of our term club courses we will be offering starting the week of April 22nd, 2024, to secure a special discount rate of BDS$45 per child (regular price BDS$60).

At Brainy Kids Club, we’re dedicated to molding young minds in a positive, enriching environment. Spots are limited, so we urge parents to act quickly to secure a place for their child in this unique and transformative educational journey.