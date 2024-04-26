2021 fugitive sought by Police once again

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Nicholas Andre Mcintosh alias Nick, whois wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Mcintosh, whose last known address is Sargeant Street, Saint John is of a dark complexion and slim build.

Nicholas Andre Mcintosh is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Northern Division, District ‘E’ Police Station, Major Walk, Speightstown, Saint Peter accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Nicholas Andre Mcintosh, is asked to contact C.I.D Northern Division at telephone numbers 422-0813 or 419-1737, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service