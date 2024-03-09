WOMEN in Barbados deserve to be Included and Heard

“Inclusion is not a matter of political correctness. It’s the key to growth” Jesse Jackson.



On this International Women’s Day (IWD) 2024, the Democratic League of Women (DLW) of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) salutes all women across Barbados today, celebrating our diversity and the positive attributes it brings to bear, which has redounded to the benefit of this country.



At a time, when Barbadians are more in need of economic and social development, it is

incumbent that inclusion of women from all walks of life across this country, with differences in economic power, talents, capacities and political empowerment are included and embraced for the future development of this country. We can achieve more together by embracing inclusion of women, as a singular voice does not represent the people we seek to serve.



When the Democratic League of Women (DLW) was founded, contributions of women such as Dame Nita Barrow, Gertrude Eastmond, Carmeta Fraser, Margery Lashley, and Dame Mazie Barker-Welch, who commanded their seats at the table, made a difference, which still stands to this day. The diversity of knowledge, experience, and skills along with the resilience of these pioneering women combined to bring social and economic benefits to Barbados and to inspire both men and women, even today. Their contributions inevitably created opportunities for women to become significant leaders and voices for Barbadians across the world.

Regrettably, unlike our trailblazers, there are many Barbadian women who can still only aspire to leadership and hope for inclusion. Many of them have not been able to benefit from empowerment programmes or access to services of national gender institutions owing to a lack of awareness, and low key or sporadic programmes specifically for women. Moreover, the environment and landscape does not portray one, where women in Barbados can be included in spaces of real influence.

Melissa Savoury-Gittens, Chair of the Democratic League of Women stated, “It is time that women in Barbados, no longer suffer in silence, or be treated as outsiders in their own country. In 2024, it is time our women are included in spaces where they can learn, grow, bring new insights, solutions and lead like many before and those to come after. This country cannot be led socially, developmentally or economically, by chorus of voices without any vision and by those who follow blindly. Furthermore, real development in Barbados to benefit women and our country cannot be attained with the voices and messaging of one group in a country.”



The Democratic League of Women (DLW), calls on the Government to end the rhetoric, i.e., governing by public relations alone and to make women’s inclusion a top priority within each and every segment and sector of society. It is absolutely necessary that measures, spaces and development thrusts be established to ensure that women are seated at the table and that their voices get the opportunity to be heard on issues that make a real difference in our communities and world. To do less would be to continue the perpetuation of inequality, and to devalue the actual and potential contributions of women.



The DLW recognizes and applauds the policy of the Party’s leadership to maintain and

mainstream the inclusion of women. From having its first Female President in Ms. Verla De Peiza in 2018 dating back to stalwarts like Margery Lashley who through her continuous work as the Chairman of the DLW ensured that women who live for a long time in partnerships with men had access for their children if that man had property, as women had no rights and children born out of wedlock had no right to inherit from their fathers. The leadership continues to show value for our women as the recently appointed shadow cabinet included a number of young women who have demonstrated their skills and abilities in their communities and the political arena, being appointed to shadow a number of ministries.

Savoury-Gittens further noted, “I remind Barbadians and this government, that women are known creative and critical thinker, problem solvers, and leaders, indeed they head approximately 44.2% of the households in this country and therefore must be included if we wish to see things change. I urge this government not to make space for their own voices and their followers alone but to ensure that women; young, mature, entrepreneurs, professionals, creatives, and business executives, are included in all spheres, for it is only then that we will recognise our worth.”

When we inspire inclusion for women, we forge a better world. When the DLW was formed it was to ensure that opportunities were created for women, by giving them a voice to help them reach their full potential, paving the way for a more equitable society for all.



This International Women’s Day, we salute each and every one of you for the work that you have done to build your families and society. Together let’s inspire inclusion by continuing to support our women, encouraging them to live their best lives this International Women’s Day and beyond.



Happy International Women’s Day!