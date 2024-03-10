UWI Chaplain observes commencement of Ramadan 2024

Muslims in Barbados look to skies this evening at sunset over the western horizon in search of the new crescent moon. If sighted Muslims in Barbados will join with Muslims in other parts of the world to commence the sacred month of Ramadan, the 9th month of the Islamic calendar. Astronomical calculations suggest that the new moon won’t be sighted in this region this evening and so the first day of Ramadan will likely be on Tuesday March 12 in Barbados.

Ramadan is a month of fasting for Muslims, in addition to increased prayers, charity and retreating to the mosques. The fast is a complete fast during the daylight hours from just before dawn to sunset each day for the entire month. Fast breaking at sunset each day is a joyous time for families, households, and Muslim communities. The month is characterized as a time for spiritual retreat and rejuvenation of soul and spirit.

This year Ramadan overlaps with the Christian observation of Lent and the commonality of fasting in these faith traditions is significant. Ramadan 2024 also comes at a time that the Middle East remains inflamed by the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip and the displacement of Palestinian men, women, and children. Muslims the world over will undoubtedly be praying more fervently for the Palestinian people during this blessed month.

Suleiman Bulbulia

Muslim Chaplain, University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus