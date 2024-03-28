Usain Bolt celebrates new album release as he announces Grammy ambitions

Usain Bolt is celebrating the release of his debut album, Country Yutes. The champion athlete, who retired from track and field in 2017 after sustaining a serious hamstring injury, is now pursuing a music career.

His reggae album, Country Yutes, was released last Friday and is now performing well in the iTunes charts.

In a press release, Bolt said of the project: “If you have followed my career over the years, you would see me always dancing and listening to music. “It’s no secret to the world that I love music. Music has just always been a part of my DNA.”

He has also said he has ambitions for the Grammy Awards. “When you come into music, you want to aim high,” he told the Daily Beast in April. “It isn’t just about getting a hit song; it’s getting a song that sells platinum and wins a Grammy. We are putting all of our time into music and aiming to be up there with the very best.”