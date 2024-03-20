Breaking News

Francisco Bellorin 1st Place Professional Juniors Division International Surf Festival 2010

Traffic Management for St Joseph: Barbados Surf Pro Festival

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is informing the public that on Sunday 24 March 2024, between 8am to 6pm, the Surf Promotion Ltd will be hosting its annual Barbados Surf Pro Festival, “Soup Bowl” at Bathsheba, Saint Joseph.

As a result, traffic travelling along Hillswick, Saint Joseph, will be one way down Hillswick, in an easterly direction towards the junction with Cleavers Hill road, Saint Joseph.  

Police Officers policing this event will be stationed at strategic points to alleviate any inconvenience for motorist and the travelling public. The Barbados Police Service thanks the public for their assistance in this matter.

  Rodney Inniss – Inspector
  Communications & Public Affairs Officer
  The Barbados Police Service
