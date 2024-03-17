Breaking News

The Long Game (2024) Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid

Bajan Reporter

The Long Game (2024) Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid

Bajan Reporter

Check out The Long Game trailer for the upcoming movie starring Jay Hernandez, Dennis Quaid, Cheech Marin, Julian Works, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Brett Cullen, Oscar Nunez, Richard Robichaux, and Paulina Chavez.

Based on the book, Mustang Miracle by Humberto G. Garcia and set in 1956, The Long Game follows the story of JB Peña and his wife, who move to the small town of Del Rio, TX, to fulfill JB’s dream of joining the prestigious Del Rio Country Club. When JB is rejected on the basis of his skin color, he is devastated. But his world soon collides with a group of young Latino golf?caddies who work at the country club, and JB is inspired by the handmade course the boys built in the country to?teach themselves golf. With little experience and even fewer resources, JB convinces the boys to start their own high school golf team, starting them all on a journey where they learn that it takes more than just golf skills to make history.

