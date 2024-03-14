Sugar — Colin Farrell, Apple TV+

Los Angeles. Private investigator. Missing person. Mystery person. Colin Farrell is John Sugar. Sugar premieres April 5.

“Sugar” is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.



The series also stars Kirby (“The Sandman”), Amy Ryan (“The Wire”), Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry (“Mindhunter”), Alex Hernandez (“Invasion”), and James Cromwell (“Succession”), with guest stars Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”) and Sydney Chandler (“Don’t Worry Darling”).



“Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, marking their second series with Apple TV+ under Kinberg’s overall deal following “Invasion.” Colin Farrell, Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers.



The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles (“City of God,” “Two Popes”), who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin (“The Offer”), who also co-executive produces.