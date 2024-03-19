Sol Petroleum launches new fuel that gives Bajans “more miles and less engine maintenance”

The Sol Group, the Caribbean’s leading supplier of energy solutions has launched SolXtendTM, a game-changing fuel in Barbados. The company says that this new fuel gives drivers more miles per tank while protecting their vehicles’ engines and reducing engine maintenance. SolXtendTM is available at all 14 Sol service stations across the island.

”SolXtend removes deposits from the engine and coats the intake system of the engine with a protective film to prevent further deposits from developing”, proudly explained Rochene Yarde, Sol’s Regional Manager – Marketing Success.

Yarde added that the new fuel gives drivers a cleaner engine system which results in more miles and less engine maintenance. Commenting on the effectiveness of the new fuel, she noted that because of the powerful cleaning effect of the SolXtend™ formula, engine deposits are significantly reduced after just 3 full tanks of this new fuel.

The Regional Manager added that The Sol Group is committed to delivering only the best energy products in the markets in which they operate, and that the company has a long history of listening to their customers, and being innovative and proactive about constantly improving their products as technology advances and as the needs of its customers evolve. She noted that this advanced fuel was developed after extensive market research, testing and development, and that they are satisfied that this fuel will not just meet, but exceed the expectations of customers.

Yarde invited Barbadian drivers to give the fuel a try. “If you’re already a Sol customer,” she said, “you’ll immediately start benefitting from SolXtend™. If you’re not already a Sol customer, we invite you to try SolXtend™ and experience the benefits for yourself.”

Sol has been an integral part of Barbadian lives since the brand was introduced to the Barbadian market in 2005.