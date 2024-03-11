SEVERAL BUSH HALL ROADS TO BE MILLED AND PAVED FROM MARCH 11th

Several roads in Bush Hall, St. Michael will be resurfaced under the Ministry of Transport and Work’s Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme. They are Parade Road, Review Road, Alleyne Land Avenues, Perfection Road, and Accommodation Road.

Infra Construction Inc. will begin the work on Monday, March 11, between 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and will continue for approximately 20 days pending rainy weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Local and emergency access to these roads will be permitted, however there may be delays from time to time. Motorists who can use alternate routes are encouraged to do so.



MTW and Infra Construction Inc. thank the public for their cooperation and patience. (PR/MTW)