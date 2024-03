The Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) in collaboration with the Ministry of People Empowerment & Elder Affairs launched “Towards 2050,” a conference for 40-59 year olds in BARP and across the island.

The aim is to prepare that age group for the year 2050 when half of the Barbados population is expected to be 65 years and older. It takes place at Hilton Barbados on Saturday 06th April 2024, only 200 slots will be made available, and the admission is free! Registration opens soon…