Registration Open for CTO Sustainable Tourism Conference in Grenada

Caribbean and international tourism industry experts will explore the “5 Ps for a Legacy of Caribbean Tourism Sustainability” as the theme for the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s Sustainable Tourism Conference, which takes place in Grenada from April 22 to April 24, 2024. Registration is open for the conference which returns after a four-year hiatus and coincides with Earth Day on April 22.

The conference will delve into the 5 Ps – People, Planet, Prosperity, Purpose and Partnership, with the aim of catalyzing transformative action towards a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable future for Caribbean tourism. Also known as the Sustainable Tourism Conference (STC), the meeting provides a platform for meaningful engagements, networking and knowledge exchanges among Ministers of Tourism, Directors of Tourism, business executives, and other industry professionals.

Grenada’s Minister of Tourism, Adrian Thomas (center) and Petra Roach, CEO of Grenada Tourism Authority (second from right), recently connected with their CTO colleagues in Barbados to advance plans for the Sustainable Tourism Conference. From left: Amanda Charles, Sustainable Tourism Specialist; Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper, and Sharon Banfield-Bovell, Director of Resource Mobilization and Development.

“STC 2024 promises not only to dissect the challenges but to inspire collective action towards maintaining the delicate equilibrium required for a thriving tourism sector,” stated Petra Roach, Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority. “We look forward to showcasing some of the innovative projects that we have in our beautiful tri-island state which underscore the importance of protecting and preserving our natural and cultural heritage for the tourism sector and future generations of Grenadians,” she added.

Discussions will shed light on sustainability frameworks and strategies to address urgent matters such as climate risk, waste reduction, and bridging the digital divide to optimize the use of technological innovations for people empowerment, to preserve the environment, and contribute to both business and destination competitiveness and resilience.

The Sustainable Tourism Conference is one of many events in the year-long calendar of activities for Grenada’s 50th independence anniversary celebration, and coincides with the 10th anniversary of Grenada’s ‘Pure Grenada’ brand.

“Grenada’s focus on socially and environmentally responsible development makes it an ideal destination for the Sustainable Tourism Conference,” remarked Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO. “We believe that Grenada’s commitment to sustainable tourism and its beautiful, unspoiled landscapes will provide an inspiring backdrop for meaningful discussions and provide a compelling showcase of the destination’s sustainability initiatives. Join us in Grenada this April to be a part of this transformative conversation that will chart the course for the sustainability and growth of Caribbean tourism.”

STC attracts representatives from national, regional and international organizations, sustainable development partners, academia, students, and media from North America, the U.K., Europe, and the Caribbean.

The conference will feature presentations by experts, moderated panel discussions, Q&A segments, masterclasses and thematic break-out sessions. Additionally, STC includes experiential field trips (study tours), various networking events, and culminates with the presentation ceremony for CTO’s Sustainable Tourism Awards. Pre- and post-destination tours are optional activities which are offered as part of the conference experience.

For further information about the conference and registration details, visit caribbeanstc.com. To learn more about the Grenada Tourism Authority and ‘Pure Grenada’, visit www.puregrenada.com.