Prime Minister of Barbados reacts to passing of Photographer Willie Alleyne

In just about every profession or area of endeavour in this country we can identify the names of individuals who have stood out for years on the basis of consistently excellent work.

When it comes to photography in Barbados, no attempt at creating a list of iconic performers over the last half century would be deemed credible if the name Willie Alleyne was not very high on that list. Indeed, the list would be very short, and Willie would be standing head and shoulders — no pun intended — above most.

The news of the passing of this legend of photography earlier this week, in many ways marks the end of an era, and on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, I extend sincere sympathy to his loved ones.

As I reflect on my own life and my association with my grandfather, Perce Tappin, who was himself the first professional photographer, I cannot help but acknowledge the critical contribution of practitioners of this medium to the preservation of key images of our history and culture for the benefit of future generations. Indeed, Willie told me of his early work with my grandfather.

In fact, one only needs to spend a few moments with young people in any gallery or exhibition of images of our past to understand and appreciate the value of the work of Willie Alleyne and his contemporaries like Gordon Brooks, Cyprian La Touche and Ronnie Carrington. The expressions on their faces and the exclamations from their lips say it all.

His passing now places on all of us in Barbados who have been bestowed with the honour of “owning” the work of their keen eyes and steady hands, the duty of ensuring that present and future generations are able to value key moments of our past as captured by their lenses. They have gone on, but their images remain as a poignant reminder of the path our nation has trod — particularly since Independence.

To this veteran of the art of photography — from the casual and leisure to breaking news and official events — I say: “Willie, you have done well, guaranteeing that by your work we will never be able to forget you. Rest in peace and rise in glory.”