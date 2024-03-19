Pioneering the Future with Digicel Business & Symptai Consulting Limited’s Digital Transformation Survey

As the digital landscape continues to reshape industries, businesses, and communities, there is an unprecedented opportunity to gain greater insight into the Caribbean’s current digital standing. Enter Digicel Business and Symptai Consulting Limited’s region-wide Digital Transformation Survey.

This groundbreaking initiative aims to delve into the digital maturity of businesses across the Caribbean and provide much needed understanding to help grow the region as a whole. Recognising the pivotal role of digital evolution in organisational growth, the survey seeks participation from businesses across sectors to contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the region’s collective digital landscape.

Gyorgy Zsembery, Group Chief Executive Officer of Digicel Business and Digicel+ said, “In order to facilitate the digital transformation of the countries across the Caribbean, it’s crucial that we have relevant data from these countries. Too often data for the Caribbean gets lumped together with Latin America and is not a true reflection of where we are as a region. Participants in this survey are not only contributing to a larger narrative of digital evolution but will also gain unparalleled insights into their own industry, both locally and regionally.”

The survey, meticulously crafted in partnership with Symptai Consulting Limited, promises valuable returns for participants. Upon completion of the research, businesses will receive exclusive access to local and regional reports, offering invaluable insights and benchmarking data. These reports will enable organisations to assess their digital strategies, identify growth opportunities, and align themselves with regional and global trends.