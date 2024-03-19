Pioneering the Future with Digicel Business & Symptai Consulting Limited’s Digital Transformation Survey

As the digital landscape continues to reshape industries, businesses, and communities, there is an unprecedented opportunity to gain greater insight into the Caribbean’s current digital standing. Enter Digicel Business and Symptai Consulting Limited’s region-wide Digital Transformation Survey.
This groundbreaking initiative aims to delve into the digital maturity of businesses across the Caribbean and provide much needed understanding to help grow the region as a whole. Recognising the pivotal role of digital evolution in organisational growth, the survey seeks participation from businesses across sectors to contribute to a comprehensive understanding of the region’s collective digital landscape.
The survey, meticulously crafted in partnership with Symptai Consulting Limited, promises valuable returns for participants. Upon completion of the research, businesses will receive exclusive access to local and regional reports, offering invaluable insights and benchmarking data. These reports will enable organisations to assess their digital strategies, identify growth opportunities, and align themselves with regional and global trends.
“We invite businesses of all sizes and sectors to be at the forefront of digital transformation knowledge and innovation,” urged Marlon Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Symptai Consulting Limited. “This survey presents a unique chance to gain a comprehensive understanding of our digital landscape and to shape the trajectory of our region.”
