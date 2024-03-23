PASSAGE ROAD CRICKET GROUND SPORTING NEW COLOURS

Fielders sight lines at the renowned Passage Road Club will be supported for quick ball recognition by the newly painted boundary wall there. The chosen colour was specifically selected to provide adequate contrast for both white and red ball cricket.

The Club will therefore enter the cricket season with a new look, giving inspiration to the club members to excel this season.

Materials to refinish the 80ft boundary wall which was previously unpainted and had, over time, attracted an unsightly buildup of mold and mildew, were supplied by Harris Paints. The local paint company supported the Club by providing advice on how to properly prepare the surface and provided product and finish recommendations to achieve a lasting result.

Club Member Winston Boyce (right) collects the paint supplies from Sales Representative at Harris Paints Colleen Griffith from the Wildey Colourcentre

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Harris Paints, Luke Ticknor called it a ‘very worthy endeavour’ and said, “The club and sportsground are important amenities, and they form a true hub that is vital to the surrounding community”.

The Club was opened in 1990 and currently has over 125 children and youth participating in the cricket programmes. It hopes to expand yet further under the recently appointed new Executive. Mr. Drakes indicated that the Senior Cricket Team would be entering all 3 formats in the upcoming season, participating in the 20-20, 40 Over and 2-day cricket events.

Located in the heart of the City, the Club is home to Youth, Junior and Senior level Cricket teams and attracts persons from across Barbados to practice and play, according to Manager Ronald Drakes. He added that the club also gets a good turnout for top matches. He further indicated that the ground and pavilion host several other activities including Football, Table Tennis and Dancing.

Coinciding with the eagerly anticipated T20 World Cup this summer, the boundary wall refurbishment was coordinated by Club Member Winston Boyce. The ‘Garden Goddess Green’ colour was specially chosen not just for the aesthetics but also to enhance play on the field.

Manager Drakes added “Due to its location on a busy thoroughfare the repainting uplifts the whole area for every tour bus that passes going to Kensington, and for the entire adjoining Kensington Lodge Community”.