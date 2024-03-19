Breaking News

  • Revenue Authority concerned over accusations of Land Tax fraud

  • Exploring the Enigmatic World of CBD OG

  • BUDGET DAY FOR BARBADOS NEXT MONDAY

  • TV series and 6 new disciplines added to Barbados National Senior Games

  • “AGROFEST 2024: Good, Bad & Ugly” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

  • BRIDGETOWN AREAS SET FOR MILLING & PAVING OVER NEXT 7 DAYS

This was the first announcements made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in the House of Assembly today as she set the table for the measures that will guide the management of the Barbados economy over the next year.

No new taxes in 2024/25’s Financial Statement & Budgetary Proposals

Bajan Reporter

,

No new taxes in 2024/25’s Financial Statement & Budgetary Proposals

Bajan Reporter

,
This was the first announcements made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in the House of Assembly today as she set the table for the measures that will guide the management of the Barbados economy over the next year.
This was the first announcements made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in the House of Assembly today as she set the table for the measures that will guide the management of the Barbados economy over the next year.
This was almost the first announcement made by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley in the House of Assembly today as she set the table for the measures that will guide the management of the Barbados economy over the next year.

In order to put you into a listening mood, let me say as early as I did last year, there will be no new taxes. But I am telling you up front that I will warn you that there will be some adjustments during the course of this year of a few rates that we will need the public to be able to bear if our services that depend on those rates are to keep up with the kind of service that Barbadians want,” Mottley said.

The Prime Minister said she was aware of the allegations of unsustainable national debt, the cost of living, the healthcare system – particularly the Queen Elizabeth Hospital – the state of the roads (potholes), access to jobs, and the management of the education transformation effort. (Nation Publishing)

Post Views: 148
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen