No new taxes in 2024/25’s Financial Statement & Budgetary Proposals

“In order to put you into a listening mood, let me say as early as I did last year, there will be no new taxes. But I am telling you up front that I will warn you that there will be some adjustments during the course of this year of a few rates that we will need the public to be able to bear if our services that depend on those rates are to keep up with the kind of service that Barbadians want,” Mottley said.
The Prime Minister said she was aware of the allegations of unsustainable national debt, the cost of living, the healthcare system – particularly the Queen Elizabeth Hospital – the state of the roads (potholes), access to jobs, and the management of the education transformation effort. (Nation Publishing)
