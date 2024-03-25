New Arrival: “The Obanaax” by Kirk A. Johnson

Breaking News

This novel's imaginative sword and sorcery world, influenced by several West African languages, sets this book apart from other stories explored in this genre.

The Obanaax by Kirk A. Johnson is a collection of two novelettes and two short stories that take the reader on a journey to the world of Aaduna on the great northern continent of Mbor.

These narrative elements, naming conventions, and heart-pounding prose makes “The Obanaax” an adventure that will ignite a passion for exploring this undreamed-of new world far beyond the last page has turned.

These tales from far afield will introduce to you the adventurous derring-do of those unaccustomed to the monstrous chaos of the unnatural and, at times, its alien desires. An epic for those willing to brave far and away from the world we know.

