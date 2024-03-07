Nevisian leader and Winair CEO hold discussions ahead of the resumption of Winair flights there

Premier of Nevis, Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Winair: Hans van de Velde held discussions on Friday, March 01 ahead of the return of the regional airline’s flights between Nevis and Sint Maarten starting March 15.

Premier Brantley welcomed Mr. Van de Velde at his office in Pinney’s Estate, expressing his delight to have Winair providing airlift from Nevis’ Vance W. Amory International Airport once again.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (r) welcomes Winair CEO Mr. Hans van de Velde (l) at his Pinney’s Estate office

“I want to welcome Mr. Van de Velde from Winair back to Nevis. We look forward to Winair’s flight back on March 15; direct access from Sint Maarten to the Vance W. Amory International Airport.

“The initial service will be a weekend service. The idea is for weekend travel but also to connect for persons traveling from Nevis to various parts of the United States and Europe via Sint Maarten. We know that Winair has many code share arrangements with major airlines which will allow you to connect seamlessly. Allow you to check in your bags here at Vance Amory Airport and collect them in Paris, for example.”

He noted the good relationship Nevis had enjoyed with Winair over the years and his desire to restore that mutually beneficial relationship “that augurs well for both Sint Maarten and Nevis, Winair and for the Nevis Island Administration.”

Mr. Van de Velde was also keen for the resumption of the airlift collaboration. He said due to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, it took some time for the airline to recuperate “but we are now in a position to restart a new route to Nevis and we are happy we can do that in close cooperation with the government.”

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley (r) and Winair CEO Mr. Hans van de Velde (l) discuss the imminent return of the regional airline to Nevis

“I’d like also to stress the good thing is that with one stop Winair can connect to New York, Paris, a lot of cities in the United States, and Canada and I think that will be a big advantage for the people of Nevis and of course for the other way around for tourists to come here, so I look forward to this cooperation,” the CEO commented.

He thanked Premier Brantley, the NIA and Tourism officials for their strong commitment to getting the venture started.

Winair will provide daily direct fights between St, Maarten and Nevis Friday through Monday, starting with an introductory One Way fare of US $115 plus tax.