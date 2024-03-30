Missing or Not Missing? Police on Lookout for St Lucy Teenager

Officers are seeking all Barbadians’ assistance in to locate missing 14-year-old Donishia Keanna Thomas from Alexandria, Saint Lucy a student of the 2Y form at the Darryl Jordan Secondary School. She was last seen on the morning of Tuesday 26th March 2024 about 7:45 am in the uniform of the Darryl Jordan Secondary School she was suppose to be on her way to school, she did not turn for school.

DESCRIPTION:

She is 5 feet 1 inch tall, medium built, brown complexion, round face, thin broad lips, small brown eyes, high cheek bones, shoulder length braids, quiet appearance, speaks with a slur.

She left the home of her mother Diana Cumberbatch of the same address about 07:45 hours on March 26th, 2024, wearing the uniform of the said school.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Donishia Keanna Thomas is asked to contact the Crab Hill Police Station at 310-7700, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service