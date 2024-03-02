MISSING MAN – ANTHONY BOYCE

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Anthony Esmond Boyce from Corday Avenue, Bayville, Saint Michael. He was last seen about 6 p.m. Saturday 17th February 2024 and has not been seen or heard from since.
DESCRIPTION:
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anthony Boyce, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.
- Rodney Inniss: Inspector
Communications & Public Affairs Officer
The Barbados Police Service
