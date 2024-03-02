MISSING MAN – ANTHONY BOYCE

Breaking News

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 52-year-old Anthony Esmond Boyce from Corday Avenue, Bayville, Saint Michael. He was last seen about 6 p.m. Saturday 17th February 2024 and has not been seen or heard from since.

DESCRIPTION:

Boyce is about 5 feet 10 inches (5’ 10”) tall, slim built, dark complexion, erect appearance, oval head, large nose, thick dark lips, big receding forehead and thick moustache with a gap in the middle. He has drooping shoulders and speaks with a heavy tongue. He was last seen wearing a wearing a black and blue tee shirt with red stripes on the shoulders, a black long pants and black shoes. He is in the habit of drinking and smoking heavily.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Anthony Boyce, is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any Police Station.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

