ICYMI 2024/25 Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals, Vol. 4

The Prime Minister of Barbados says this country's economy is on the right trajectory.

Delivering the 2024/25 Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals in the House of Assembly on Monday, Mia Amor Mottley said it’s predicted to grow by 4%, and under stewardship from the Barbados Labour Party administration, it had also stabilised.

