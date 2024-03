The Prime Minister noted – “We can remain comfortable at our previous rates of growth which were 2 1?2 to 3 per cent before the lost decade of 2008 to 2018 of zero percent , or we can set our sights at achieving growth of 4 to 5 per cent, which will enhance our chances of building prosperity for as many Bajans as possible, for as many future generations as possible….

Barbadian leader, Mia Amor Mottley, revealed a tax-free budget which she said would help to secure the Barbados of Today and Barbados for Tomorrow. She made clear the island was doing well but must do even better.