House of the Dragon – House Black

An internal succession war within House Targaryen at the height of its power, 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

The first season ended with King Aegon’s brother Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) having a tense standoff with Rhaenyra’s young son Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault). Both of them traveled to Storm’s End to win the allegiance of its lord, Aemond on behalf of his brother and Luke on behalf of his mother. Things got heated — Aemond had never forgiven Luke for slashing out his eye in a fight back when they were younger — and they ended up in the air on their dragons, with Aemond’s enormous dragon Vhagar chomping both Luke and his small dragon Arrax to bits.

