Team Black or Team Green? That’s the question HBO posed to viewers in a pair of trailers for the second season of House of the Dragon, one of which highlighted supporters of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and the other supporters of her younger half-brother King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney), who is contesting her claim to the Iron Throne. The first season introduced us to the members of these two factions, and in season 2, they will come to bloody blows.