DLP Chaplain’s Message for Easter 2024

As we, both Bajans and visitors across our country celebrate, unwind, reflect, rest, plan and engage in various activities let us remember our humanity, let us remember the profound sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for each of us, urging us all to strive for personal growth and to fulfill our life’s purpose through Him.

Chaplain of the Democratic Labour Party – Pastor Matthew Thorne

I urge everyone to celebrate responsibly, so we can all can have a good time, during one of the most significant holidays and festive times of the year, recognizing that if somebody does foolishness, it’s going to impact everyone in some way.

I encourage you to allow God to help us to be the best versions of ourselves, let us give him complete access to our lives and see what he will do, there is no harm in that. May God bless you all, and may God bless beautiful Barbados!