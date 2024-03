Director: Terry McDonough

Writers: Paul Aniello, Gianni Capaldi, Koji Steven Sakai

Stars: Samuel L. Jackson, Vincent Cassel & Gianni Capaldi

Follows Dan Lawson, a Chicago detective, who travels to Scotland to link up with Scottish Det. Glen Boyd, following the resurgence of a serial killer who’s crimes match an unsolved case that he looked into five years previous in Chicago.