CIBC CARIBBEAN reaches out to teenagers

Reaching out to teenagers who are wards of the state is high on the list of philanthropic plans the team at CIBC Caribbean’s Risk Management & Business Support Department intends to carry out.

They made their first big step recently when they donated a large supply of toiletries to the Child Care Board for the wards at the Marina Brewster Centre, Farrs in St. Peter. They will soon be gearing up to visit the home for step two.

Manager, Risk Management & Business Support, CIBC Caribbean, Kathleen Hall explained that the team wanted to make a meaningful and lasting contribution to the teenagers’ lives, therefore an activity that would allow for interaction between the young people and the employees would be the main target.

Commenting on the presentation, Hall said that late last year, the team threw up ideas related to the children’s needs and decided on a donation of items that would add value to the well-being of both boys and girls. “Our final choice was influenced by the fact that teenagers liked to be well groomed” she stated.

Carla Haynes (centre) accepted the donation on behalf of the Child Care Board and thanked the department and bank for its generosity.

The outreach falls within the ambit of the CIBC Caribbean’s Adopt-a-Cause programme which provides each department/unit with funding for community projects. In addition to the donation, employees also have an intangible input through engagement and interaction with beneficiaries, as part of the bank’s aim of fostering volunteerism among its staff.