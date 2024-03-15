Chancery Chambers Welcomes Two New Partners

In a strategic move to further fortify its position as a leader in Caribbean legal services, Chancery Chambers, the prominent Barbados based law firm founded in 1977, proudly announces the appointment of two distinguished professionals to its partnership. Niara A. Fraser, LL.B. (Hons), ACIS – Partner (Property, Conveyancing & Estates) and Angela R. Robinson, B.Sc. (Hons), LL.B (Hons), ACIS – Partner (Regulatory, Compliance & Governance), bring a wealth of added experience and expertise to the firm’s diverse practice areas.

“We are proud to welcome Niara A. Fraser and Angela R. Robinson to our partnership. Their partnership appointments align seamlessly with our firm’s commitment to excellence and also enhances our ability to deliver top-tier legal services to our clients.,” said Giles Carmichael, the firm’s Managing Partner.

Andrew Ferreira, S.C., (Head of the Firm’s Commercial and Tax) practice and the firm’s longstanding partner noted that “Chancery Chambers continues to evolve, and this expansion is a testament to our ongoing dedication to providing comprehensive and exceptional legal solutions.”

The Firm’s Founder, Sir Trevor Carmichael S.C. heralded the appointments as “a move of major consequences.”

About the new Partners:

Niara A. Fraser is a highly qualified attorney-at-law specialising in property and commercial law, equipped with substantial experience from advising individual clients on property transactions to more complex transactions as well as advising institutional clients including banks, real estate developers and high net worth individuals. Her commercial focus and legal knowledge, coupled with an unwavering dedication and exceptional organisational prowess, has played a pivotal role in successfully navigating complex financing transactions within the firm. Her remarkable achievements to-date have earned her the respect and endorsement of her peers and clients. She joined Chancery Chambers in 2010 and from 2021 to the present heads the Property Conveyancing and Estates Department and also leads the Wellness Committee for the firm.

Fraser holds a Bachelor of Law Degree with Second Class Honours (Upper Division) from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, Barbados. Her legal education continued at the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad and Tobago, where she graduated on the Principal’s Honours List, securing the Pelham Sloane-Seale Memorial prize for the best performance in Conveyance and Registration of Title. She is a member of the Barbados Bar Association (2010) and also holds membership in the Bar of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (2007). Additionally, she is affiliated with The Chartered Institute of Secretaries.

Angela R. Robinson, a highly regarded attorney, has been appointed as Partner with a focus on Regulatory Compliance, and Governance matters. She received her LLB from the University of the West Indies in 2007 with Upper Second Class Honours and her Legal Education Certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School in Trinidad. Robinson joined Chancery Chambers in 2010 and has vast experience in Commercial and Corporate Law, financial services and corporate governance.

Before her call to the Bar, Robinson worked in the financial services sector in Barbados and holds a BSc. in Management Studies. She is also a qualified accountant with experience in international tax consulting in the United States and Barbados – and has worked in the United States with a major international accounting practice.

She is a member of the Chartered Governance Institute of Canada and the United Kingdom and a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners – and leads the firm’s Pensions Practice and has advised numerous local and regional pension plans.