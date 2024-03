Be sure to check out the CBB’s Caribbean Economic Forum for 2024 on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 from 8:03 p.m. until 8:58 p.m.

Their panellists include Central Bank of Barbados Governor, Dr. Kevin Greenidge, former Governor Winston Cox, who is the Bank’s Distinguished Visiting Fellow this year, and Dr. Trisha Tannis, Chairman, Barbados Private Sector Association.

The topic is “How to Achieve Inclusive and Sustainable Growth for Barbados Over the Medium to Long Term.”

They will join moderator, David Ellis, in this informative session.