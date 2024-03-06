CANADA AND THE UK’S ‘DIPLOMAT FOR A DAY’ COHORT INSPIRE INCLUSION IN BARBADOS

The British High Commission and the High Commission of Canada are delighted to announce the winners of the 2024 ‘Diplomat for a Day’ competition — Sarah Bisram, Shareida Brathwaite, Jayden Morris, and Diara Springer. Following a call for applications, four aspiring diplomats were selected by a diverse judging panel for their innovative proposals on ways to inspire inclusion among youth in Barbados. The ‘Diplomats for a Day‘ (DFADs) will participate in a full-day program on International Women’s Day (IWD), March 8, and join the two diplomatic missions’ growing network of young leaders and advocates.



In the lead up to IWD 2024, the DFADs joined nine other competition finalists in a series of learning activities to enhance their critical thinking and communications skills and to expose them to British and Canadian foreign policy priorities, including gender equality, inclusive governance, human rights, and youth advocacy. Over the course of three Saturdays, the 13 motivated students and young professionals, aged 17 to 24 years, engaged in half-day workshops on ‘Diplomatic Life’, ‘Civics’, and ‘International Assistance’ led by experts, multilateral colleagues, and officials from the Government of Barbados and the two partner high commissions.

The series kicked off on February 17 with an overview of diplomacy and an introduction to the skills and foundational knowledge required of diplomats serving abroad. Participants received practical guidance on academic and professional pathways to diplomatic service from Foreign Service Officer Asha Pitt and H.E. Matthew Wilson, Permanent Representative and Ambassador, Permanent Mission of Barbados to the United Nations Office and other International Organisations in Geneva. Ambassador Wilson joined online from Switzerland offering participants a virtual tour of the World Trade Organization!



Attending the first learning session, High Commissioner of Canada H.E. Lilian Chatterjee shared, “I am amazed by the calibre and commitment of this cohort of future Barbadian leaders. These outstanding young persons are contributing positively to Barbados’ continued growth by deepening their understanding of global challenges and opportunities for partnership with long-standing allies such as Canada and the UK to build a more resilient and inclusive world. I look forward to welcoming Diara, Jayden, Sarah, and Shareida to the High Commission of Canada on International Women’s Day, and to fostering the wider network of participants in this initiative.”

Diplomat for a Day finalists on February 17 with Asha Pitt, Foreign Service Officer, MFAFT; Charley Williams, UK Deputy High Commissioner; H.E. Lilian Chatterjee, High Commissioner of Canada; and Miriam van Nie, Political Counsellor, High Commission of Canada.

The Saturday sessions continued on February 24 with a frank discussion on civics in Barbados led by an exceptional panel including, Nia Brathwaite, Dr. William Chandler, and Peter Wickham. Open dialogue focused on the country’s governance system, constitutional and parliamentary reform, the role of civil society, and the importance of youth becoming active citizens. The series concluded on March 2 at the United Nations (UN) House with an interactive conversation supported by UN Women on the UN Sustainable Development Goals and contemporary development assistance in the Caribbean. The cohort learned about key considerations when designing or supporting a development assistance initiative, including utilizing international instruments and goals to promote inclusive development.

The British High Commissioner, H.E. Scott Furssedonn-Wood, noted that “this initiative draws on one of the themes for IWD this year, #InspireInclusion. By inviting young Barbadians to share this experience with us, we hope we can inspire them to think about their own civic participation and how they can contribute to the future of their communities, their country, and a better world.”

‘Diplomat for a Day’ participants visit United Nations House for session three on ‘International Assistance’ on March 2.

‘Diplomat for a Day’ culminates this Friday, March 8, as the four competition winners apply the knowledge and skills accrued over the past three weeks at a series of official meetings and networking events alongside officials from the British High Commission and the High Commission of Canada. Canada and the United Kingdom are proud to collaborate on this initiative for the second year, expanding its scope to include young Barbadians in all their diversity and advancing our shared commitment to gender equality and inclusion by working with government partners, civil society actors, and international organizations.