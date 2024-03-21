Breaking News

  • Prime Minister of Barbados reacts to passing of Photographer Willie Alleyne

  • BWA Conducting Emergency Repairs in Rendezvous, Christ Church

  • Police searching for Kingsland Terrace man

  • Sol Petroleum launches new fuel that gives Bajans “more miles and less engine maintenance”

  • Revenue Authority concerned over accusations of Land Tax fraud

  • Exploring the Enigmatic World of CBD OG

BWA's tanker crews will assist customers in the affected districts in the interim. Please note, however, that there may be delays due to heavy demand.

BWA Conducting Emergency Repairs in Rendezvous, Christ Church

Bajan Reporter

, ,

BWA Conducting Emergency Repairs in Rendezvous, Christ Church

Bajan Reporter

, ,
BWA's tanker crews will assist customers in the affected districts in the interim. Please note, however, that there may be delays due to heavy demand.

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) advises as of this evening, Thursday, March 21st it was forced to shut off the main which supplies residents and businesses along a section of Highway 7 in Christ Church in order to conduct emergency repairs on a ruptured main in Rendezvous.

Customers in Worthing, Hastings, St. Lawrence, Dover, Oistins, Carters Gap and surrounding areas may be temporarily affected by a water outage or low pressure as a result.

Water tankers will be deployed to assist customers as a temporary measure.
The Barbados Water Authority apologises for the inconvenience this emergency repair at Rendezvous, Christ Church may cause.

Post Views: 126
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280
BR2 If you saw this then you came to the best place to get seen