BWA Conducting Emergency Repairs in Rendezvous, Christ Church

The Barbados Water Authority (BWA) advises as of this evening, Thursday, March 21st it was forced to shut off the main which supplies residents and businesses along a section of Highway 7 in Christ Church in order to conduct emergency repairs on a ruptured main in Rendezvous.
Customers in Worthing, Hastings, St. Lawrence, Dover, Oistins, Carters Gap and surrounding areas may be temporarily affected by a water outage or low pressure as a result.
Water tankers will be deployed to assist customers as a temporary measure.
The Barbados Water Authority apologises for the inconvenience this emergency repair at Rendezvous, Christ Church may cause.
