Brown University Touring Barbados in March

Night rugby returns to the Historic Garrison Savannah, as the Brown University Men’s XVs team will face the Rugby Barbados team under the lights. Brown University, located in Providence, Rhode Island, USA, have an excellent track record in rugby, with the men’s team, the Brown Bears, winning their collegiate division in 2023.

The first match will take place on Tuesday, March 26, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 pm. The public are invited to attend and enjoy the socializing that is an integral part of rugby culture.

Later that week, there will be a round-robin Sevens Tournament with two teams from Brown University and two select teams from Barbados taking to the pitch from 3:00 pm on Friday, March 29, 2024. Everyone is invited to come and cheer on the teams, as this day is Good Friday, a public holiday.

While a regular rugby match lasts at least 80 minutes, the sevens format consists of two seven-minute halves with a two-minute half-time break and features seven players per side, instead of 15. Rugby 7s is also part of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.