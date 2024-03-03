BRIDGETOWN AREAS SET FOR MILLING & PAVING OVER NEXT 7 DAYS

Several roads in Bridgetown will be resurfaced under the Ministry of Transport and Works (MTW) Accelerated Mill and Pave Programme.

Infra Construction Inc. began their work on Crumpton Street, Waldron Street and Pinfold Street since Thursday, February 29; while C.O. Williams Construction Limited commenced work on Kensington New Road, St. Michael earlier.

Work on Crumpton, Waldron and Pinfold Streets will be done from 7:30 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. for approximately 7 days. The roads will be closed to accommodate construction during these times. Traffic diversions will be in effect as follows:

Crumpton Street/St. Michaels Row to Roebuck Street/Crumpton Street:

Vehicles travelling on Roebuck Street will be detoured towards James C. Tudor Roundabout

Vehicles travelling on Constitution Road will be detoured onto St. Michaels Row towards Highway 7

Whitepark Road/Waldron Street to Roebuck Street/Waldron Street:

Vehicles travelling on Roebuck Street will be detoured towards James C. Tudor Roundabout

Vehicles travelling on Whitepark Road will be detoured toward Coleridge Street

Road Diversion at Pinfold Street, Magazine Lane to Waldron Street:

Vehicles travelling on Roebuck Street will be detoured towards James C. Tudor Roundabout

Vehicles travelling on Magazine Lane will be detoured towards Roebuck Street

Meanwhile, C.O. Williams Construction Limited will be milling and paving Kensington New Road, 4th to 6th Avenue New Orleans, Marshall Gap, and Kings Street from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Signage and traffic personnel will be in place to direct road users. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution. MTW thanks road users for their patience and cooperation.