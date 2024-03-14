BOA’s Women in Sport Commission Evolves into the Gender Equality Commission

The Barbados Olympic Association Inc. (BOA) has announced the renaming of its
Women in Sport Commission to the Gender Equality Commission.
“We have not gone as far as the IOC in that we have not added diversity and inclusion in our name, but the change from ‘women in sport’ to ‘gender equality’ provides us with an opportunity to strive for gender balance generally across the spectrum of everything we do, while at the same time keeping our focus on redressing the fact how the involvement of women and girls in Sport has lagged in some areas – not as athletes, but in leadership and technical areas,” the BOA president stated.
Meanwhile, the chair of the Gender Equality Commission, Marsha Boyce, explained the commission’s mandate is to promote gender equality in sport both on and off the field of play.
Gender equality is an important area covered within the BOA’s strategic plan, which recognises sports’ role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. The plan advocates for women’s meaningful representation in governance and leadership within the Olympic Movement and Commonwealth Sport in Barbados.
The rebranded commission comprises the following members – Marsha Boyce (Chair), Mona Alleyne, Shawn Simpson, Ytannia Wiggins, Althea Belgrave (National Federation Representative), Fabian Norgrove (Athlete Representative), Fabian Sargeant and Vaneisha Cadogan (Non-voting).
