BCC Division of Fine Arts Season of Portfolio Launch

Pon de Road to Portfolio is a celebration of new talent in the creative sector. It will offer an evening of engagement, highlighting the work of the Division through dance, theatrical and musical renditions and a visual arts and fashion exhibition of past students.

The graduating students of the Division of Fine Arts at the Barbados Community College are preparing for their annual Season of Portfolio, a showcase of the work they have done in their time at the college. The season runs from March 21st, 2024, to May 18th, 2024.

To promote this exciting Festival of the Arts, the students of the Bachelor of Arts in Arts and Entertainment Management have conceptualized “Pon de Road to Portfolio” – a snapshot of the students’ offerings paired with a Cocktail Reception on Thursday, March 21, 2024 at the Pelican Lifestyle Centre, Princess Alice Highway, Bridgetown. The event begins at 6 p.m.

