Barbados Boy Scouts Association Scouts LEEP Open Day: Experience the Excitement!

The Scouts LEEP Open Day is set to take place on Saturday, March 30th, at Scout Headquarters, Hazelwood, Collymore Rock, St. Michael.

Running from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, this event welcomes all members of the association as well as the general public to be a part of it.

Attendees will have the opportunity to delve into the heart of the Scouts LEEP Programme, witnessing firsthand the remarkable progress made by the boys and groups involved.

The event will feature captivating displays showcasing the journey and achievements of the participants. Furthermore, guests will be treated to engaging demonstrations, including container gardening utilizing repurposed containers, crafting planters and other items from pallet wood, creative endeavors with coconut shells, innovative uses for used tyres in gardening and much more.

As we prepare to unveil the rich tapestry of activities and accomplishments, we extend a warm invitation to your organization to provide media coverage of this event. Your participation will help us spread the word and celebrate the spirit of exploration, learning, and community engagement that defines the Scouts LEEP Programme.