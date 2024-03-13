Barbados Boy Scouts Association Celebrates their 112th Anniversary with Month of Activities

March is a momentous month for the Barbados Boy Scouts Association as it celebrates its 112th Anniversary of Scouting in Barbados and observes Scout Month. This year’s

festivities coincide with the theme “Boy Scouts Charting New Paths,” highlighting the

organization’s commitment to innovation, growth and leadership development among

the boys.



The Barbados Boy Scouts Association has been dedicated to empowering young people through Scouting principles of leadership, service and outdoor education. As they celebrate this 112th Anniversary, it reflects on its rich history and looks ahead to

new horizons, guided by the spirit of adventure and exploration.

The association recently hosted its annual awards ceremony, recognizing the

outstanding achievements of its members. Top Beaver Scouts and Cub Scouts were

honored with the prestigious Chief Scout Bronze Award and Mahogany Award,

respectively, for their exemplary dedication and contributions to scouting.

“The Barbados Boy Scouts Association is thrilled to mark its 112th Anniversary and Scout Month under the theme ‘Boy Scouts Charting New Paths‘,” said Trevor Jones, Chief Commissioner of the Barbados Boy Scouts Association. “This occasion provides us with an opportunity to celebrate our past successes, embrace new opportunities and inspire the next generation of Scouts to blaze their own trails and make a positive impact in their communities.”

Coming up on Sunday, March 24th is the Annual National Scout Town Hall Meeting

which will be a hybrid one, where it will allow members to give their input into the plans

for the coming year.



Saturday, March 30th, 2024, The Scouts LEEP Open Day will take place at Scout

Headquarters. For those unfamiliar, Scouts LEEP stands for Scouts Learning

Entrepreneurship and Environmental Protection. It is an impactful project partially

sponsored by The Massy Foundation and aims to enhance environmental awareness

and development, focusing at BBSA Headquarters, Roland Edwards Primary and West

Terrace Primary Scout Groups initially, followed by expansion to other Scout Groups.



They will be showcasing the programme and displaying the progress made by the boys

to date. Demonstrations of container gardening, building planters from pallets, tyre

gardening and more will take place. There will be an opportunity to participate in the

activities not just watch.



We end our month of celebrations with our Annual Family Fun Day which will be held at

Queen’s Park on Saturday, April 6th, 2024 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.



These celebrations aim to showcase the values of Scouting and encourage youth to

explore new paths, develop essential skills and foster lifelong friendships.

The Barbados Boy Scouts Association invites the public to join in the celebrations

throughout Scout Month and support its mission of empowering young people to

become responsible citizens and leaders of tomorrow.