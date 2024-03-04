“AGROFEST 2024: Good, Bad & Ugly” by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

The festival that every Barbadian can’t wait to attend is Agrofest! This year had some good points and some were bad, yet in my opinion it was well received far and wide.

The first thing that I noticed was the parking, it was a mess, the pasture on the opposite side of Queen’s Park was available and that location had a lot of young men trying to make money by washing cars.

Although, the way that some of the youngsters approached and spoke came across as a little menacing so my party and I made sure to park close to the front, ignoring them – however after asking around, I was told some people were robbed and threatened when collecting their vehicles.

Entering Queen’s Park was easy and the two gentlemen that collected the tickets at the main entrance were very friendly.

The first tent that I approached was the Urgent Care tent and I was impressed that a number of on call doctors were available especially Dr Camille Bowen a General Practitioner who has her own private practice named Metropolitan Medical located in Bridgetown (I already signed up as a patient, yassss) she explained that she works with Urgent Care in her down time to assist because it’s her way of giving back to her community.

After visiting Dr Bowen I came across Momo’s Coco Loco rum creme the owner Rhanda Williams was very excited to introduce me to her ready to drink cocktail which was made with coconut milk, cream and dark sultry rum, she also made sure to note that a dairy free option was available.

I was so intrigued I forgot my manners especially when she offered the special sample of the Chocolate Coco Loco that was created just for Agrofest. All I can say is this it was yummy, yummy, yummy the chocolate flavor was rich and very smooth it had a strong kick with the rum. I had to sit and recover for 5 minutes after my sample. If you are interested in trying this wonderful delight it is available in Massy and Channell’s supermarkets. Go out and try it!

After I recovered, I continued my journey, when I met a lady named Hyacinth who created her own Beauty Product Line called Eluvanaa which is located in Jackson.

What I admired about this beautiful lady, is the fact that she created her products because she had skin issues and instead of wallowing in self pity, she did her research and found a way to heal her skin. Her products ranged from lotions to lip balms and she created an entire product line made from charcoal for people who suffer from acne and eczema.

I tried my best to check out every tent but so much was going on I had to pick my favorites.

I stumbled on a tent that had a lot of wooden items which sparked my interest. The artifacts were handmade in Jamaica and each item was well crafted with pristine detail some of the beautiful and elegant crafted items consisted of crabs, turtles, masks and stingrays.

My favorite was the Giraffe as it was almost my height and the fact that it was handmade made me appreciate that piece even more.

After being in the sun which was a bit much for my tender skin. I was in search of a libation, so I saw a bar close to the entrance, so I ordered beastly cold Banks – I didn’t even have to wait I received them forthwith.

I was so happy after I quenched my thirst, I proceeded to ask questions about the stall. To my surprise I found out that the people behind the bar were part of a community based in St John that focuses on the African Heritage, promoting and reaching out to make people aware of the history of our ancestors.

They came together and advertised African food so of course I had to taste, and I was very happy. I had the Jollof rice and Jollof chicken with the bean salad. The food was well seasoned and very tasty I dove right in only came up for air after I finished (don’t judge me)

Next, I made my way over to the main stage to witness Mr Antonio Busby creating Three special cocktails using products from R.L Seale the beverages had falernum and rum, the favorite for most was the cocktail that was made with blended pumpkin and rum. A patron who asked not to have her name mentioned said that cocktail reminded her of fall and pumpkin spice.

I want to highlight Mr Busby he is a versatile and articulate gentleman who is also known as the Krazi barman, he is a veteran mixologist who has been in the hospitality industry for over two decades. This humble professional is not only a Bartender, but he is also a Professional Butler and Bar Manager. He can create any beverage that is requested (keep that in mind).

I have to make an elite mention to Smiley snow cones And Pina cups… Listen, I can speak for me, I loved everything. My daughter had Smiley’s snow cone and won’t shut up about it because she was able to use the self serve unit and she was happy especially with her flower cup… She was able to refill and all… For me, I got the pinacup (pineapple cut to allow snow cone ice) with the rum cream added on ice… I enjoyed every bit…

Now the only problem I had was the fact that most of the food stalls were located down by the steel shed and they were were bundled up together.

Most of the vendors in the back typically had the same menu of fishcakes, pumpkin fritters, hotdogs, chicken, fish and chips etc. Mind you they did have some food stalls close to the entrance. While those vendors located down after the Steel shed were bundled up and placed in a position where they could not make a profit.

Don’t get me wrong capitalising on space was expected. Having some vendors up front and the rest at the back was horrible in my opinion because none of the vendors upfront food was good for me as a professional chef (I said what I said)!

The lady in the back whose tent named “oh golden fishcakes” and the other tent named “the delight in every bite” Those ladies were better than the stalls upfront. Next time do better with the food stalls.

Overall, I had fun only thing for me was please make sure you have more stalls with ice and or water for next year’s event…