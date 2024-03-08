8th meeting of National AIDS Programme Managers and key partners to take place in Trinidad and Tobago

The Pan Caribbean Partnership against HIV and AIDS (PANCAP), the mechanism that provides a structured and unified approach to the Caribbean’s response to the HIV epidemic, will be hosting the 8th meeting of National AIDS Programme (NAP) Managers and key partners from March 19 – 20, 2024 in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

This strategic platform aims to foster greater partnerships, facilitating and supporting the overarching agenda of PANCAP at the national level. The meeting will update programme managers and partners on regional commitments, of 95-95-95 progress, global strategies to achieve the end of AIDS and identify innovative ways to address gaps and strengthen the regional HIV response.

“As we continue to provide support to our regional partners and stakeholders in accelerating HIV prevention to end the AIDS epidemic and prepare for future pandemics in the region, this forum is timely and relevant for our NAP managers and key partners to discuss best practices on how to achieve the UNAIDS 2030 HIV prevention targets with greater efficiency” Dr Wendy Telgt Emanuelson stated.

She also said that “countries can also share critical successes, gaps, and priorities to advance the achievement of the UNAIDS prevention targets, and discuss the need for greater urgency in identifying high-level solutions for overcoming slow progress within the region.”

Dr Shanti Singh-Anthony, Knowledge Management Coordinator for the PCU emphasised that education on HIV prevention is pivotal to the successful implementation and scale-up of combined prevention programmes at the national and regional levels.

She noted, “This meeting of NAP managers and key partners will facilitate the exchange of progressive knowledge in the fields of diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of HIV infection. It will also foster the building and strengthening of a community of regional practitioners and other key stakeholders, by discussing the best strategies for implementing effective local solutions for the management of patients living with HIV and for the prevention of HIV infection and transmission.”

Regional technical partners will share their areas of support, aligned to the Caribbean Regional Strategic Framework 2019-2025 and the global HIV targets.

The meeting will be attended by policymakers, programme managers and representatives of civil society organisations, the community of people living with HIV and those at highest risk for HIV.

A Share Fair and capacity building forum will also be held on Thursday, March 21, 2024, on designing multi-disease strategic plans for an integrated approach with enhanced coordination, and greater efficiency in addressing HIV and other sexually transmitted infections and viral hepatitis. The Pan American Health Organisation is providing technical support to this event.