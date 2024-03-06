6 disciplines added to 2024’s Barbados National Senior Games (NSG)

Breaking News

One of the veteran athletes, Victor Young, is already preparing for the games with his eyes set on reclaiming one of his titles.

As the 20th edition of the National Senior Games begins in another two months, local seniors will have an additional six new arenas to display their talents.

Jasper Blades coordinator of the 2024 NSG, said motorsports, badminton, cricket, football, volleyball (both beach and court) and bodybuilding will feature in the May 5-20 event, bringing the total number of disciplines to 19.

Pointing out there was potential for other sports to be added, he said the ministry had also engaged the services of a technical advisor to aid in the preparation and development of these sports.
He addressed participants this weekend at the launch of the games at the Vauxhall Senior Citizens Village, while Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey urged Barbadians to support the games either as participants or spectators.

