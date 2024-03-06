6 disciplines added to 2024’s Barbados National Senior Games (NSG)

As the 20th edition of the National Senior Games begins in another two months, local seniors will have an additional six new arenas to display their talents.
Jasper Blades – coordinator of the 2024 NSG, said motorsports, badminton, cricket, football, volleyball (both beach and court) and bodybuilding will feature in the May 5-20 event, bringing the total number of disciplines to 19.
He addressed participants this weekend at the launch of the games at the Vauxhall Senior Citizens Village, while Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs Kirk Humphrey urged Barbadians to support the games either as participants or spectators.
