Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — All You Should Know

If you are a fan of TV shows, then you have probably seen the program Who Wants to Be a Millionaire at least once. It has successfully become an iconic game show, attracting a global audience in a dozen countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Germany and the USA.

Considering the popularity and fame of this worldwide-known TV program, Big Time Gaming, a renowned software provider, released a new slot game of the same name in 2016, as well as the same concept.

In this article, we will take a look at the key features of the game and discuss the details regarding RTP, volatility and gameplay specifics. Get comfortable and let’s begin.

How to Play Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire comes with two gameplay modes — a demo version, which you can play for free, and the real-money option. If you are new to casino games or are unfamiliar with this particular slot, you can play in the demo mode. When playing for free, you will be able to sharpen your skills and get acquainted with all the ins and outs of the game.

However, if you like the thrill of real cash play, you can opt for the real money version. Just choose the bet size and amount you want to wager and spin the reels. You can pick between $0.20 and $50 for a single spin. After playing, you can also withdraw your wins. Here, choose a suitable payment method, specify the amount you wish to cash out and confirm the transaction.

One important thing to look out for is the safety of a particular banking method. Make sure the option you consider is risk-free and secure. The majority of Australian online casinos support PayID, PayPal, and other convenient digital payment methods you can choose from.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire — Game Mechanics

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is a provably fair slot machine, which means the game results are completely random and can’t be interfered with or manipulated by third-party software. To be more precise, the algorithm of RNG generates a hash whenever you spin the game reels and can easily be accessed to verify the fairness of the outcome. RTG’s creation comes with six reels and features 2-7 rows. As for the paying lines, you have 117,649 ways to land a win.

RTP (Return to Player)

When looking at the RTP rate of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, we can see that it has an average money return of 96.27%. If simply put, it means that the predicted long-term return is 96.27% of the total sum you wagered. For example, if you bet $100 on the game, you can expect to get a $96.27 return.

Volatility

Apart from the RTP rate, another crucial aspect of any slot game is its volatility. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has a high volatility, which means you can expect to get bigger but less frequent wins. Thus, it can be a good choice for gamers belonging to the army of high-rollers.

Maximum Winning and Payout

If lucky enough, players of this slot game can grab the maximum prize of 70,000x. The minimum bet size is set at $0.20, and the maximum amount you can wager is $50.

Gameplay and Features of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

When loading the game, you will see a second screen that displays a ladder with free spins with eight to 50 spins and three lifelines: “50:50”, “call a friend”, and “ask the audience”. At the bottom of your screen, you can see the four answer options — A, B, C, and D. In addition, there are also “Final Answer” and “Walk Away” buttons.

Next, the slot randomly picks one of the lifelines and shows which of the answers have the highest potential to be the right one. In case of 50:50, the game will automatically remove the two of the answers.

Now, we have reached the most intriguing step: gamers can select their preferred answer and lock it in by clicking the “Final Answer” button. Several seconds later, the correct answer will be revealed. This way, you will be able to see whether your choice has been accurate. If you have chosen the right one, then you will move up on the free spins ladder. If you answer incorrectly, you will drop to zero if the gamble is between eight and 10 free spins.

The bonus game will come to an end once a player picks a wrong answer. During the free spins feature, the unlimited multiplier will be activated: it starts at 1x and grows by 1x whenever there is a winning reaction. For instance, it will increase 4x by 1x if one spin brings four reactions. You can also get more free spins when the scatter feature appears on the extra reel: 4 and 8 Free Spins for 3 and 4 scatters.