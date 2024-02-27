Virgin Islanders Tishauni Hall and Tiffany Brewley Awarded in KVI Network Creations, LLC Rhapsody & Rhyme Contest

Virgin Islanders Tishauni Hall and Tiffany Brewley were recently recognized for their artistic expressions in the KVI Network Creations, LLC Rhapsody and Rhyme Contest. Poets, spoken word artists, and rappers were invited to submit entries in the following categories: poetry, spoken word, and rap, with each submission required to include the theme’s string #tag: Love-Above-the-Label.

Ms. Hall, the 2023 winner of the “Love Our BVI Culture” poetry competition in the youth category, tied for second place with her poem, “A Feeling You Cannot Ignore.” Mrs. Brewley placed fourth with her piece, “Love that Binds.” Melanie Johnson clinched the top spot in the poetry category with her poem “Loving Who.” Kiyma Cooper tied with Ms. Hall for second place, and third place winner was Keisha Short with “My Rhapsody.”

The #LoveAboveTheLabel theme emphasizes love beyond societal norms, stereotypes, and prejudices. It encourages artists to explore and celebrate love in all forms and promotes inclusivity, acceptance, and understanding. Judges, representing diverse backgrounds and perspectives, evaluated each entry based on criteria including emotional impact, technical proficiency, and cultural relevance. “We were thrilled to witness such incredible talent and creativity showcased in the Rhapsody & Rhyme Contest Event,” remarked DiDi, one of the judges.

Another judge, Curry, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Visionary Men, shared, “The submissions truly captured the essence of the #LoveAboveTheLabel theme, showcasing raw emotion and authenticity. It was inspiring to witness artists breaking through barriers and using their voices to uplift and unite. KVI Network Creations, LLC has done a commendable job in fostering a space for such meaningful expression.”

KVI Network Creations, LLC remains committed to supporting and promoting artistic endeavors that enrich and inspire communities worldwide through the principles of R.I.S.E. – Resilience, Inclusion, Service, and Empowerment.